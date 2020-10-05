-
In South Carolina, Tega Cay has largely resolved what leaders say has been a black eye for the city – repeated sewage spills.Tega Cay is a small city near…
-
On Tuesday night, the Tega Cay city council voted to purchase private sewage-treatment plants that have been regularly polluting Lake Wylie in York…
-
More than 48,000 gallons of raw sewage leaked into Lake Wylie on Friday. This is just two weeks after the EPA issued a notice of violation against the…
-
The Tega Cay city council will meet Monday night to discuss whether to purchase a private sewage-treatment company and bring it under the city's…
-
UPDATE: The city manager of Tega Cay says the city received an offer from the Tega Cay Water Service to acquire its assets for $7.86 million, according to…