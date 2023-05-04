NC Lt. Gov. Robinson says he's 'not interested' in abortion debate as GOP passes 12-week ban

The leading Republican candidate for North Carolina governor, Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson, said Thursday he was "not interested" in discussing the topic of abortion, just as Republicans in the North Carolina General Assembly finalized the passage of a bill banning most abortions in the state after 12 weeks of pregnancy.

When asked to comment on the legislation, Robinson declined to weigh in.

"I'm not interested in talking about abortion anymore. What I'm interested in talking about now is how we're going to make life better for folks after they're born — saving lives in the womb and then enhancing those lives once those lives come into the world. I'm tired of talking about abortion. I don't want to talk about it anymore," Robinson said.

The 54-year-old Greensboro native has previously likened abortion to "murder," and in February, told a radio talk show he would support a total ban on abortion with no exceptions "for any reason."

Asked on Thursday if he was satisfied with a 12-week abortion ban or if he would seek more restrictions if elected governor, Robinson said he would leave the discussion up to lawmakers.

"Look, that's going to be a discussion (lawmakers) are going to have. We're going to let them have that discussion. But my focus, again, is not on abortion. It's on how we can make the lives of people in North Carolina better," Robinson said. Robinson was in Charlotte for a monthly meeting of the North Carolina State Board of Education, of which he is a member.

Robinson has had a complicated relationship with abortion in his own personal life. In 2022, Axios reported that Robinson had paid for his wife to have an abortion in 1989. Robinson later wrote on Facebook that "it was wrong."

In a video response filmed alongside his wife Yolanda, Robinson said it was the "hardest decision we have ever made, and sadly, we made the wrong one."

Robinson has also drawn fire for controversial statements on LGBTQ rights, guns, public education and the place of women in society, as compiled by WRAL.

Robinson is running for the Republican nomination for North Carolina governor. Republican State Treasurer Dale Folwell also got into the race in March, and there's been speculation that former U.S. Rep. Mark Walker is considering a run as well.

Democratic Attorney General Josh Stein announced his bid for governor in January.