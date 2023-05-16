Proposed rule to limit drive-thrus in parts of Charlotte fails

A proposed rule to limit new drive-thrus in fast-growing, densifying Charlotte neighborhoods like NoDa, Elizabeth and Cotswold failed Monday night. Charlotte City Council voted down the rule, which staff and the zoning committee supported, 8 to 2.

Charlotte is trying to make its densifying areas less car-dependent and more pedestrian-friendly — but City Council still usually approves new drive-thrus. Recent cases such as a drive-thru-only Chick-fil-A that was recently approved in Cotswold have highlighted the divide.

The proposed rule would have added another step to approve new drive-thrus in some denser areas, rather than letting them be automatically allowed.

But council members were skeptical Monday. LaWana Mayfield questioned whether people would be able to drive from one part of Charlotte to another to get food and socialize, or whether they'd be limited to their own "bubbles." Council member Ed Driggs said that until the city gives people more alternatives to get around, it’s not fair to limit drive-thrus.

"Until we have alternatives to cars, all we're doing is punishing people that have to drive and don't have a choice," said Driggs.

Council member Braxton Winston stressed that the rule wouldn’t eliminate drive-thrus, only add another step to consider them in certain neighborhoods where the city wants to see more pedestrian-friendly development.

"This does not disallow people from putting in drive-thrus in places. This does not disallow restaurants from existing at all," said Winston.

Council member Tariq Bokhari said that while some people on council want Charlotte to move away from its automobile-dependent past, others think that’s not possible with the city’s current infrastructure.

"There are two sides of kind of a chasm on this council and how we view cars and car-centric stuff. Some folks believe it is needed, and that it's reality. Some folks are driving towards a world where in certain parts of town they want to de-incentivize that," said Bokhari.

Only Winston and Dimple Ajmera voted for the proposed rule change. After the vote, Winston shook his head and sighed.