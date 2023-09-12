Charlotte 2023 municipal primary election results: See who's winning Mayor and City Council races

As the polls closed in Charlotte on Tuesday night after the city's 2023 municipal primary, early voting results showed incumbents holding comfortable leads in contested races.

The municipal primary was a low-turnout affair, with only Democrats and unaffiliated voters able to cast a ballot and only a few competitive primary races. Those included Charlotte City Council District 3 and 4. The general election, scheduled for Nov. 7, will also include school board seats, a contested Charlotte City Council District 6 race, and a $2.5 billion school bond package.



District 4

Charlotte District 4 City Council member Renee Johnson was leading in her bid to win a third term, based on early voting results released at 7:30 p.m. Johnson is trying to survive an effort by Mayor Vi Lyles, a fellow Democrat, to defeat her.

Lyles endorsed Wil Russell, an affordable housing developer. The mayor also paid for a campaign mailer touting Russell and helped him raise money. She also worked the polls, encouraging people to vote for him.

Johnson and the mayor have often been on different sides of issues, including the 2040 Comprehensive Plan, which seeks to make it easier to build more housing in the city. Johnson opposed part of the plan that would make it easier to build duplexes and triplexes in neighborhoods once reserved for single-family homes.

Based on early voting, Johnson has 54%. Russell has 40% and Olivia Scott has 6%. District 4 is in the northeast part of the city.

District 3

The other competitive race was for an open seat in District 3, in southwest Charlotte. Tiawana Brown, Warren Turner and Melinda Lilly are all competing.

Brown is leading with nearly 60% of the early vote.

Mayor

Lyles appears to have won the Democratic primary for mayor, based on early voting. She is leading Lucille Puckett with 85% to 15%.

At-large seats

In the race for the four at-large seats, all four current council members are in the lead. Based on early voting results, Dimple Ajmera, LaWana Mayfield, James Mitchell and Victoria Watlington are leading.

No Republicans are running at-large, virtually guaranteeing the four winners Tuesday will win all four seats in November. Only one other candidate, Libertarian Steven DiFiore II, will be on the general election ballot.



Other districts

In District 1, incumbent Dante Anderson had no challengers. She won re-election.

In District 2, incumbent Malcolm Graham is leading challenger Gary Young. There is no one running in the general election.

In District 5, incumbent Marjorie Molina is leading two challengers, Curtis Hayes and Vinroy Reid. She doesn’t have an opponent in the general election.

There was no primary in District 6, where Republican incumbent Tariq Bokhari will face a rematch from Democratic challenger Stephanie Hand in the general election.

In District 7, Republican Ed Driggs also won re-election without facing a challenger.

WFAE Senior Editor Ely Portillo contributed.