Charlotte Mayoral Election

Change - on both the city council and across the city - was the main theme Monday night as Charlotte's new mayor, Vi Lyles, and city council council were…
It's Election Day in the Carolinas, with races for mayors and other local officials. Here's a last-minute look at what's on the ballot in and around…
Tuesday is election day in Charlotte and other cities across the Carolinas. Voters in Charlotte will choose a new mayor, as Democrat Vi Lyles and…
Yes, Candidate ME was scheduled to be on a break. But then Tuesday, September 12 rolled around, the mayor was voted out, other incumbents were defeated…
Tuesday is primary Election Day in Mecklenburg County. Polls open at 6:30 a.m. and close at 7:30 p.m.We don’t know how many ballots will be cast, but we…
Two of the three Republican candidates for Charlotte mayor addressed local party members Tuesday night, disagreeing on a key issue - whether the city has…
The plan had been for three Democrats and a Republican to show up to Tuesday night's forum, but that's not what happened.First, Republican City Councilman…
Charlotte Mayor Jennifer Roberts on Saturday held her first town hall since taking office in Dec. 2015, promoting a wide range of city initiatives…
At a debate in northwest Charlotte Thursday night, the city's three Democratic mayoral candidates faced an audition of sorts - for an endorsement by the…
Charlotte's Democratic mayoral candidates Joel Ford, Vi Lyles, and Jennifer Roberts participated in a forum Saturday afternoon that focused heavily on…