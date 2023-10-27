A primer on city manager form of government and the roles of mayor, council

What is the city manager form of local government?

Also commonly known as the "council-manager" form of government, this structure is described by the International City/County Management Association (ICMA) as combining the political strengths of elected officials (the city council and mayor) with the strong managerial experience of a city manager. The city manager is appointed by city council.

While council-manager is the most common form of local government in the United States, it operates differently than that of most large cities like New York City, Los Angeles, and Chicago, which function under the mayor-council structure (also known as a "strong mayor" system).

What is the role of the city manager?

According to charlottenc.gov, "[t]he mayor and City Council are responsible for making policy decisions for the community. The city manager is responsible for carrying out those decisions, as well as providing vision and leadership to the organization and overseeing the daily operations of city government."

Ballotpedia further explains that the primary responsibilities of the Charlotte city manager’s office include:



Planning and implementing the city's operating budget.

Carrying out council policies.

Hiring most city government employees.

To put it in corporate terms, you can think of the mayor and council as the chair and board of directors, and the city manager as the CEO.

Who does the city manager report to?

The city manager reports to the city council.

What is the role of the mayor in a city manager system?

The mayor symbolically represents the city. Still, the strong symbolism of the office traditionally allows the mayor to have a strong voice on policy. In Charlotte, mayor is a part-time position responsible for casting tie-breaking votes on City Council.

Ballotpedia further notes that under the council-manager form of government, the mayor does not possess veto power and carries "little or no legal privileges that may distinguish [them] from other council members."

What is the role of City Council?

The Charlotte City Council is comprised of the mayor and 11 council members, elected every two years, who are responsible for drafting and passing legislation and city ordinances, as well as vetting and approving the city budget.

In addition to appointing the city manager, the city council also appoints the city attorney and city clerk.

Can I watch City Council meetings?

Yes. Many cities and towns livestream their city council meetings. Charlotte City Council meetings are held most Mondays and can be watched on the Government Channel, the CLTgov Facebook page, or YouTube. Public forums are held the fourth Monday of each month. Constituents can sign up here to speak at a council meeting.

Courtney Williams is a member of WFAE's Community Advisory Board

