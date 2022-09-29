Courtney Williams received her B.A. from Queens University of Charlotte, where she studied both music and corporate communication, and recently earned her M.A. in journalism from the University of South Florida. She currently works in commercial property management, specializing in tenant services and special events.

In addition to the CAB, Courtney is a founding member of a local all-femme bicycle club, and a passionate community activist. Originally from Pittsburgh, Courtney has lived in Charlotte since 2008, and currently resides in Plaza Midwood with her beloved dog, Henry.