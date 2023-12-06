© 2023 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Once incarcerated, Tiawana Brown now takes a seat on Charlotte City Council

WFAE | By Nick de la Canal
Published December 6, 2023 at 7:17 PM EST
Tiawana Brown is sworn in a
Courtesy
/
Tiawana Brown
Tiawana Brown is sworn in as Charlotte City Council's representative for District 3 on Monday, Dec. 4, 2023 alongside Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles (left) and Brown's mother (right).

Tiawana Brown was pregnant and in her 20s when she was imprisoned on felony fraud charges in the 1990s.

"I was scared, afraid, didn't know what to expect," she said.

Looking back, she said the experience was a defining moment in her life that eventually led her into local activism after her release, and later to run for and win a seat last month on the Charlotte City Council.

She joined WFAE's Nick de la Canal to talk about her experience in prison, and about her priorities going into her first term on council, including her views on defunding the police and what it means to move from a position of protest to a position of power.

Listen to their whole conversation below.

From prison to power
Tiawana Brown rose from being incarcerated for four years on federal fraud charges to a seat on Charlotte City Council. She talked about her life story and her political views with WFAE’s Nick de la Canal.
Tiawana Brown is sworn in a

Tags
Politics Charlotte City Council
Nick de la Canal
Nick de la Canal is the host of Weekend Edition on Saturday/Sunday mornings, and a reporter covering breaking news, arts and culture, and general assignment stories. His work frequently appears on air and online. Periodically, he tweets: @nickdelacanal
See stories by Nick de la Canal