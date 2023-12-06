Once incarcerated, Tiawana Brown now takes a seat on Charlotte City Council

Tiawana Brown was pregnant and in her 20s when she was imprisoned on felony fraud charges in the 1990s.

"I was scared, afraid, didn't know what to expect," she said.

Looking back, she said the experience was a defining moment in her life that eventually led her into local activism after her release, and later to run for and win a seat last month on the Charlotte City Council.

She joined WFAE's Nick de la Canal to talk about her experience in prison, and about her priorities going into her first term on council, including her views on defunding the police and what it means to move from a position of protest to a position of power.

