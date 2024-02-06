© 2024 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

NC Insurance Commissioner rejects 42% homeowners' insurance hike

WFAE | By WFAE
Published February 6, 2024 at 5:47 PM EST
Flickr
/
lexie.longstreet

North Carolina Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey has rejected insurance companies' request for a 42% average rate increase to homeowners' insurance.

“I haven’t seen the evidence to justify such a drastic rate increase on North Carolina consumers,” Causey said in a statement Tuesday.

 
The North Carolina Rate Bureau, which represents insurance companies, asked for an increase ranging from 4% in the mountains to 99% in some coastal counties. For Mecklenburg County, the requested hike is 41%.

 
The Department of Insurance received more than 24,000 comments on the proposal, according to Causey.

 
“North Carolina consumers deserve a more thorough review of this proposal. I intend to make sure they get that review.”

Insurance companies say inflation and damage resulting from climate change are boosting the cost of repairs.

Causey has set a formal evidentiary hearing on the rate request for Oct. 7. But the two sides could come to an agreement before then.

Sign up for our daily headlines newsletter

Select Your Email Format

Tags
Politics Insurance
WFAE
See stories by WFAE