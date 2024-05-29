New transit plan puts Silver Line at risk by capping rail at 40% of sales tax revenues

The city of Charlotte and members of the Metropolitan Transit Commission are creating a new framework for how money from a possible one-cent sales tax increase for transportation would be spent, with a cap on rail transit at 40% of total revenues — down from roughly 80% under previous plans.

The change could help the sales tax gain support in the Republican-controlled General Assembly, whose leaders have repeatedly told Charlotte that any transportation plan needs to focus on roads. Their support is necessary to put the sales tax before the voters in a referendum.

But the new rail spending limit could make it impossible to build the Silver Line light-rail project from Matthews to the airport, which is the most expensive item on the city’s wish list. The 26-mile light rail has been the centerpiece of the city’s plans for years.

Republican City Council member Tariq Bokhari said in Tuesday’s City Council meeting that the city had reached a new framework in which only 40% of the sales tax money would be spent on rail transit.

Bokhari said in an interview Wednesday that another 40% of the sales tax money would be dedicated to roads, and the remaining 20% for the bus system and bus-type infrastructure, as well as projects like micromobility. The Charlotte Area Transit System wants to invest in on-demand services that would take riders directly to their destination within defined zones.

Ed Driggs, the other Republican City Council member, confirmed to WFAE Wednesday that the city is coming up with new allocations for the sales tax money. He said rail transit would be limited to around 40% of the sales tax revenue.

Roads-first plan

Driggs, who chairs the city’s transportation committee, said the city is making the changes because of what Republican legislative leaders like House Speaker Tim Moore and Senate Leader Phil Berger have said publicly about the city’s plan — and their preference for a "roads-first" approach.

“We have to adjust,” Driggs said.

Bokhari said the new spending framework doesn’t necessarily mean the Silver Line won’t be built.

“Forty percent is still a lot of money for rail,” he said. “None of us are getting completely what we want.”

He added: “And while some might say the Silver Line is dead, I think it’s a fair argument to say there are multiple ways to skin the cat and no one needs to sit back and say, ‘All is lost now.’ ”

Charlotte has not done detailed cost estimates for its $13.5 billion transportation plan — first presented almost four years ago — but it has been clear that roughly 80% of the money would be spent on rail transit.

The city estimated earlier this decade that the 26-mile Silver Line would cost roughly $8 billion. That project’s cost would almost certainly be higher if a detailed assessment was done today, due to rapid increases in construction costs seen in highway and transit projects across the nation.

Under those estimates, the Silver Line alone would comprise 60% of sales tax revenue, meaning it would already exceed the city’s proposed 40% cap on rail transit.

The Silver Line is not the only rail project the city is considering.

The highest priority is the Red Line commuter rail line from uptown to Mooresville. That project was part of the city’s original 2030 plan, which was created roughly two decades ago. Charlotte is negotiating with Norfolk Southern about using the freight railroad’s tracks. City Manager Marcus Jones said Tuesday night that those talks are progressing. The city’s old cost estimate for the Red Line was roughly $700 million. It’s likely the cost will exceed $1 billion if construction were to begin later this decade.

Charlotte also wants to extend the Lynx Blue Line 5.5 miles south to Ballantyne from the I-485/South Boulevard station. The extension would add five new stations. The city hasn’t done a cost estimate, but that project would likely exceed $1 billion, based on the cost of similar transit projects nationwide.

And Charlotte also wants to finish the Gold Line streetcar by adding six more miles to the east and to the west. Based on how much the city spent building the first two segments, finishing the project would likely cost between $500 million and $1 billion.

That means the proposed rail projects would cost in total at least $10.5 billion. That would require some tough choices from the Metropolitan Transit Commission, or whatever transit governing body is created in the future. The city has said it wants to create a regional transit authority if the sales tax is increased.

Bokhari said the new money allocation was decided after numerous meetings with the managers of the six towns who are members of the MTC. Mecklenburg County Manager Dena Diorio was also involved. The county commission would also have to approve a sales tax referendum to fund the plan, and voters from the six county towns would likely play a critical role in the outcome when the plan went up for a vote.

Members of the city’s business community, including Atrium chief executive Gene Woods, were also involved in the discussions.

It’s possible the city could ask Republicans in the General Assembly to approve a bill in the current short session that would grant the city permission to place the sales tax on a future ballot as a referendum.

Jones said Tuesday night that Mecklenburg voters could be asked to approve the tax in November 2025.

Members of the Metropolitan Transit Commission were scheduled to vote Wednesday afternoon on a new governing structure that gives the towns and the county more power in making transit decisions.