Charlotte City Council approves budget with restored infrastructure funding

WFAE | By Steve Harrison
Published June 11, 2024 at 8:41 AM EDT
Charlotte City Council, sworn in Sept. 2022.
City of Charlotte
Charlotte City Council, sworn in September 2022.

Council members voted Monday night to approve Charlotte’s budget for the upcoming fiscal year, which begins next month.

Over the last two weeks, they had been debating whether to reduce a property tax rate increase from 1.5 cents to 1.37 cents. Lowering the size of the tax increase would have reduced the city’s Capital Investment Plan by $65 million. That meant spending less on sidewalks, uptown transportation improvements and other infrastructure projects, which some council members opposed.

The city reached a compromise to restore the $65 million. The city will still keep the smaller tax rate increase by instead spending less to resurface streets.

The budget passed in an 8-3 vote. Republicans Ed Driggs and Tariq Bokhari voted no, along with Democrat Renee Johnson.

The tax increase will amount to about $49 a year for the owner of a median-priced home in Charlotte.

The budget also includes:

  • A 5% salary increase for all hourly employees.
  • Increases the minimum pay for full-time city employees to $23 an hour, or almost $48,000.
  • A 4% raise pool for salaried employees.
  • Raises of up to 7.5% for police officers and firefighters.

Charlotte City Council
Steve Harrison
Steve Harrison is WFAE's politics and government reporter. Prior to joining WFAE, Steve worked at the Charlotte Observer, where he started on the business desk, then covered politics extensively as the Observer’s lead city government reporter. Steve also spent 10 years with the Miami Herald. His work has appeared in The Washington Post, the Sporting News and Sports Illustrated.
Steve Harrison
