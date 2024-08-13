Harris to stop in Raleigh this Friday after previous visit postponed by storm

Vice President Kamala Harris will hold a campaign event in Raleigh this Friday less than a week after her previously scheduled event in Raleigh with running mate Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz was postponed due to Tropical Storm Debby.

At the rescheduled event, Harris will deliver a speech focused on her plan "to lower costs for middle-class families and take on corporate price-gouging," a campaign spokesperson said.

The spokesperson did not provide additional details such as the campaign event's time or location, or whether Waltz would also appear at the event.

Harris's stop in Raleigh is another sign that Democrats think they have a shot at winning North Carolina in this year's presidential contest — despite Trump narrowly winning the state in both 2016 and 2020.

The Friday visit will come a day after Harris is scheduled to appear beside President Biden at the White House for an event focused on healthcare costs.

On Wednesday, former President Trump is expected to visit Asheville where his campaign says he will talk about economic issues. The event will take place at 4 p.m. at the Harrah's Cherokee Center.

Both the Harris and Trump campaign canceled planned visits to North Carolina last week due to Tropical Storm Debby.