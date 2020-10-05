-
Democratic Vice Presidential nominee Sen. Kamala Harris will visit Charlotte and Asheville on Wednesday, almost a week after canceling a visit due to COVID-19 cases among a staffer and flight crew member in her campaign.
The Democratic vice presidential nominee called on Senate Republicans to hold off on Amy Coney Barrett's Supreme Court confirmation until after the presidential election.
Third District Republican Rep. Greg Murphy posted a tweet Wednesday night that Democratic vice presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris was chosen “for her color and her race.”
It's the showdown many have been waiting for — the debate between Vice President Pence and Sen. Kamala Harris. Pence needs to right the ship, while Harris has to deflect charges of socialism.
Watch Mike Pence and Kamala Harris in Salt Lake City beginning at 9 p.m. ET for debate updates and fact checks.
On Tuesday, the Democratic nominee shared the debate stage with President Trump, who has tested positive for the virus.
Biden released the return and disclosure just hours before the first presidential debate, where President Trump is expected to face questions over his tax returns.
Charlotte TalksMonday, Aug. 17, 2020The summer of virtual political conventions gets underway with the Democrats nominating the historic ticket of Joe Biden and Kamala…