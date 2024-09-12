Kamala Harris draws big crowd at Bojangles Coliseum rally in Charlotte

Many of president Joe Biden’s campaign events were relatively small. The same went for Kamala Harris’ visits to Charlotte as vice president.

But on Tuesday, the Harris campaign went big.

Boosted by enthusiasm from the Democratic National Convention and Tuesday’s debate, it held a rally at Bojangles Coliseum, the site of numerous rallies for former President Donald Trump.

For Charlotte Democrats, the exuberant gathering was a long time coming — and it happened two days after a debate in which Harris mocked Trump’s crowd size and enthusiasm at his rallies.

Natasha Duncan from Charlotte arrived at Bojangles three hours before doors opened.

“One of my close friends sent me the link for it. She said, ‘Do you want to join me to go to the rally?’ I said, ‘Wait, is she going to be here in person?’ ” Duncan said. “And then I sent it to my mom and my sister and my other best friend and then my little niece who is four. She loves Kamala, and we had to make sure she got here too.”

Emily Parker from Gastonia went online immediately to get a ticket once she heard Harris was coming.

“It’s history. Her-story,” Parker said. “So why would I miss out? I took PTO to see the amazing Kamala. So we’re going to win, in North Carolina.”

By the time Harris took the stage, the coliseum was almost full. The campaign later said about 7,500 people attended. They erupted when the vice president strode out to Beyonce’s "Freedom."

This was the biggest Democratic rally in Charlotte since Barack Obama in 2008. That was the last time a Democratic presidential candidate won the state. Democrats also hosted their national convention in Charlotte in 2012, drawing huge crowds, but lost the state in that year's presidential race.

Harris quickly talked about Tuesday’s debate with Trump.

“Two nights ago, Donald Trump and I had our first debate,” she said while the crowd cheered. “And I believe we owe it to the voters to have another debate.”

Trump said on Thursday he wouldn’t debate Harris again.

She mocked Trump for saying he was going to replace the Affordable Care Act with a “concept” of a plan.

“You heard what he said in the debate,” she said. “He has no plan to replace it.”

She then emphasized the word "concept" while laughing.

She shifted to abortion.

She noted that Trump declined to say whether he would sign or veto a national bill to limit abortion, should Congress pass one.

“Donald Trump refused to say he would veto a national abortion ban,” Harris said. “You remember that, he refused to answer that question, he refused to answer.”

After her 25-minute speech, Harris flew to Greensboro, where she held another rally at the Coliseum there, which they said drew 17,000.

Polls show North Carolina is a toss-up state.