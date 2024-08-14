© 2024 WFAE

NEWS BRIEFS

Latest polling shows NC is a toss-up in presidential race

WFAE | By Kenneth Lee Jr.
Published August 14, 2024 at 2:31 PM EDT

The latest Swing State Project Survey shows Vice President Kamala Harris is either leading or tied with Donald Trump in most battleground states. The survey results were released Wednesday by the Cook Political Report. In North Carolina, the poll shows Harris leading Trump 48% to 47 % when putting the candidates head-to-head.

When the last Swing State Project polling was released in May, it showed Trump’s lead was 7%. Today, Trump is in Ashville and Harris will visit Raleigh on Friday.
Politics
Kenneth Lee Jr.
Kenny is a Maryland native who began his career in media as a sportswriter at Tuskegee University, covering SIAC sports working for the athletic department and as a sports correspondent for the Tuskegee Campus Digest. Following his time at Tuskegee, he was accepted to the NASCAR Diversity Internship Program as a Marketing Intern for The NASCAR Foundation in Daytona Beach, Florida in 2017.
