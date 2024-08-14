Latest polling shows NC is a toss-up in presidential race

The latest Swing State Project Survey shows Vice President Kamala Harris is either leading or tied with Donald Trump in most battleground states. The survey results were released Wednesday by the Cook Political Report. In North Carolina, the poll shows Harris leading Trump 48% to 47 % when putting the candidates head-to-head.

When the last Swing State Project polling was released in May, it showed Trump’s lead was 7%. Today, Trump is in Ashville and Harris will visit Raleigh on Friday.