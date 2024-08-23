Gov. Roy Cooper gets a prime speaking slot at the DNC

North Carolina Democratic Governor Roy Cooper was given a prime speaking slot Thursday night at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago.

Cooper spoke for only four minutes. But as the final speaker before Harris’s acceptance speech, he had a massive TV audience.

He used the chance talk about when he and Harris were both attorneys generals thirteen years ago. Cooper said the big banks had offered California $4 billion to compensate homeowners for illegal foreclosures during the financial crisis.

"But Kamala said hang on a minute. I’ve met these families. I know what they’ve been through and they deserve more. She went toe-to-toe with some of the world’s most powerful executives and she refused to give in," he said.

California eventually got $20 billion.

Cooper ended his speech by listing all seven swing states, asking voters to stand up. The first state he mentioned: North Carolina.