NEWS BRIEFS

Gov. Roy Cooper gets a prime speaking slot at the DNC

WFAE | By Steve Harrison
Published August 23, 2024 at 10:04 AM EDT

North Carolina Democratic Governor Roy Cooper was given a prime speaking slot Thursday night at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago.

Cooper spoke for only four minutes. But as the final speaker before Harris’s acceptance speech, he had a massive TV audience. 

He used the chance talk about when he and Harris were both attorneys generals thirteen years ago. Cooper said the big banks had offered California $4 billion to compensate homeowners for illegal foreclosures during the financial crisis.

"But Kamala said hang on a minute. I’ve met these families. I know what they’ve been through and they deserve more. She went toe-to-toe with some of the world’s most powerful executives and she refused to give in," he said.

California eventually got $20 billion.

Cooper ended his speech by listing all seven swing states, asking voters to stand up. The first state he mentioned: North Carolina.
Politics 2024 Election
Steve Harrison
Steve Harrison is WFAE's politics and government reporter. Prior to joining WFAE, Steve worked at the Charlotte Observer, where he started on the business desk, then covered politics extensively as the Observer’s lead city government reporter. Steve also spent 10 years with the Miami Herald. His work has appeared in The Washington Post, the Sporting News and Sports Illustrated.
