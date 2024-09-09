© 2024 WFAE

NEWS BRIEFS

Charlotte completes O Line purchase for Red Line

WFAE | By Ely Portillo
Published September 9, 2024 at 8:12 PM EDT

Long-stalled plans to build the Red Line commuter rail to Lake Norman finally took a concrete step forward Monday, with the city of Charlotte closing on its purchase of the Norfolk Southern O Line.

The disused freight tracks running north from Charlotte roughly parallel to I-77 have been the planned route for the Red Line since 1998. Today, the city of Charlotte closed on a $91 million deal to buy the O Line tracks from Norfolk Southern. The railroad also sold the city land around the planned Gateway Station uptown.

Although the city now owns the tracks, the commuter train is still a long way from actually running on them. Now city leaders have to persuade the General Assembly to authorize a referendum to raise the sales tax by 1 cent to pay for the Red Line and other transportation projects…and persuade voters to support it. The soonest that could happen is Nov. 2025.
Ely Portillo
Ely Portillo has worked as a journalist in Charlotte for over a decade. Before joining WFAE, he worked at the UNC Charlotte Urban Institute and the Charlotte Observer.
See stories by Ely Portillo