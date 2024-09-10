NC will reprint ballots: RFK Jr. wins his case to get out of the state's presidential race

Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s name won't be on ballots in North Carolina this year, as the state Supreme Court ruled Monday night that officials must reprint nearly 3 million ballots it finished printing last month.

WRAL reports the ruling will push North Carolina past the legal deadline to start sending out ballots by at least two weeks, at the cost of about $1 million to state taxpayers — but the Supreme Court it was worth it to ensure no voter confusion caused by having Kennedy's name on the ballots even though he suspended his campaign last month and endorsed GOP nominee Donald Trump.

Republican insiders have been behind the effort to remove Kennedy’s name, concerned that if he did appear on the ballot, he could hurt Trump's chances of winning in North Carolina — a state where Trump won by 4.5% of the vote in 2016 but just 1.3% in 2020.

Also yesterday, a WRAL News Poll showed Democratic nominee, Vice President Kamala Harris leading Trump 49% to 46%, with 5% of voters still undecided.