© 2024 WFAE

Mailing Address:
WFAE 90.7
P.O. Box 896890
Charlotte, NC 28289-6890
Tax ID: 56-1803808
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
NEWS BRIEFS

NC will reprint ballots: RFK Jr. wins his case to get out of the state's presidential race

WFAE | By Woody Cain
Published September 10, 2024 at 10:15 AM EDT

Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s name won't be on ballots in North Carolina this year, as the state Supreme Court ruled Monday night that officials must reprint nearly 3 million ballots it finished printing last month.

WRAL reports the ruling will push North Carolina past the legal deadline to start sending out ballots by at least two weeks, at the cost of about $1 million to state taxpayers — but the Supreme Court it was worth it to ensure no voter confusion caused by having Kennedy's name on the ballots even though he suspended his campaign last month and endorsed GOP nominee Donald Trump.

Republican insiders have been behind the effort to remove Kennedy’s name, concerned that if he did appear on the ballot, he could hurt Trump's chances of winning in North Carolina — a state where Trump won by 4.5% of the vote in 2016 but just 1.3% in 2020.

Also yesterday, a WRAL News Poll showed Democratic nominee, Vice President Kamala Harris leading Trump 49% to 46%, with 5% of voters still undecided.
Politics
Woody Cain
Woody is a Charlotte native who came to WFAE from the world of NASCAR where he was host of NASCAR Today for MRN Radio as well as a pit reporter, turn announcer and host of the NASCAR Live pre race show for Cup Series races. Before that, he was a news anchor at WBT radio in Charlotte, a traffic reporter, editor of The Charlotte Observer’s University City Magazine, News/Sports Director at WEGO-AM in Concord and a Swiss Army knife in local cable television. His first job after graduating from Appalachian State University was news reporter at The Daily Independent in Kannapolis. Along the way he’s covered everything from murder trials and a national political convention to high school sports and minor league baseball.
See stories by Woody Cain