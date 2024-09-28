NC Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson hospitalized with burns, campaign says

North Carolina Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson was hospitalized Friday following an incident at a campaign event in Mount Airy.

The Republican nominee for governor was treated for second degree burns, according to a campaign spokesperson who did not elaborate.

The campaign event was taking place at the Mayberry Truck Show in Mount Airy. The spokesperson told media outlets that Robinson was "in good spirits” and planned on returning to the campaign trail Saturday.

Robinson's campaign has been mired in scandal since a CNN report this month linked the Republican to dozens of racist, lewd and inflammatory comments made on a porn side more than a decade ago.

After the news broke, all but three of Robinson's campaign staffers quit, as did top aides working for his state office.

Robinson has denied the story and hired a law firm to investigate what he called the "false smears." He has vowed to stay in the race against his Democratic opponent, Josh Stein.