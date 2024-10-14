VP Harris visits Raleigh, eastern North Carolina

Vice President Kamala Harris visited eastern North Carolina on Sunday. In a stop at the Koinonia Christian Center in Greenville, she criticized those spreading misinformation to victims of Hurricanes Helene and Milton. Later, at East Carolina University, Harris praised recovery and rescue workers.

"I have spoken to both state and local officials, both Republican and Democrat to let them know we will be with you every step of the way because in times like this, we stand together as one nation. That is who we are," she said.

The Vice President reminded North Carolina voters that early voting begins Thursday.

Harris’ remarks came amid reports from the Washington Post and CNN that FEMA operations were paused briefly over the weekend in Rutherford and Ashe counties after workers received threats. Blue Ridge Public Radio reports Ashe County Sheriff Phil Howell urged residents to “help people and please don’t stir the pot.”