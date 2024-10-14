© 2024 WFAE

NEWS BRIEFS

VP Harris visits Raleigh, eastern North Carolina

WFAE | By Woody Cain
Published October 14, 2024 at 7:37 AM EDT

Vice President Kamala Harris visited eastern North Carolina on Sunday. In a stop at the Koinonia Christian Center in Greenville, she criticized those spreading misinformation to victims of Hurricanes Helene and Milton. Later, at East Carolina University, Harris praised recovery and rescue workers.

"I have spoken to both state and local officials, both Republican and Democrat to let them know we will be with you every step of the way because in times like this, we stand together as one nation. That is who we are," she said.

The Vice President reminded North Carolina voters that early voting begins Thursday.

Harris’ remarks came amid reports from the Washington Post and CNN that FEMA operations were paused briefly over the weekend in Rutherford and Ashe counties after workers received threats. Blue Ridge Public Radio reports Ashe County Sheriff Phil Howell urged residents to “help people and please don’t stir the pot.”
Woody Cain
Woody is a Charlotte native who came to WFAE from the world of NASCAR where he was host of NASCAR Today for MRN Radio as well as a pit reporter, turn announcer and host of the NASCAR Live pre race show for Cup Series races. Before that, he was a news anchor at WBT radio in Charlotte, a traffic reporter, editor of The Charlotte Observer’s University City Magazine, News/Sports Director at WEGO-AM in Concord and a Swiss Army knife in local cable television. His first job after graduating from Appalachian State University was news reporter at The Daily Independent in Kannapolis. Along the way he’s covered everything from murder trials and a national political convention to high school sports and minor league baseball.
