© 2024 WFAE

Mailing Address:
WFAE 90.7
P.O. Box 896890
Charlotte, NC 28289-6890
Tax ID: 56-1803808
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
NEWS BRIEFS

Obama, Vance, other top surrogates heading to Charlotte area

WFAE | By Woody Cain
Published October 25, 2024 at 10:31 AM EDT

With less than two weeks to go before election day, former President Barack Obama will visit Charlotte this evening for a rally in support of Vice President Kamala Harris. The event will be at the Charlotte Convention Center uptown. Doors open at 4pm.

Members of the Congressional Black Caucus are scheduled to kick off an early vote bus tour in the state starting this morning in Charlotte. They’ll hold a press conference at 11:30 and visit a small business at 1 this afternoon. Representative Alma Adams, who represents northern Mecklenburg County, Concord and Mint Hill in Congress, will be among the attendees.

Meanwhile, Senator JD Vance, the GOP nominee for Vice President, is scheduled to hold a town hall event at the Charlotte-Monroe Executive Airport in Union County. That begins at 6:30 pm.
Politics
Woody Cain
Woody is a Charlotte native who came to WFAE from the world of NASCAR where he was host of NASCAR Today for MRN Radio as well as a pit reporter, turn announcer and host of the NASCAR Live pre race show for Cup Series races. Before that, he was a news anchor at WBT radio in Charlotte, a traffic reporter, editor of The Charlotte Observer’s University City Magazine, News/Sports Director at WEGO-AM in Concord and a Swiss Army knife in local cable television. His first job after graduating from Appalachian State University was news reporter at The Daily Independent in Kannapolis. Along the way he’s covered everything from murder trials and a national political convention to high school sports and minor league baseball.
See stories by Woody Cain