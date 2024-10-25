Obama, Vance, other top surrogates heading to Charlotte area

With less than two weeks to go before election day, former President Barack Obama will visit Charlotte this evening for a rally in support of Vice President Kamala Harris. The event will be at the Charlotte Convention Center uptown. Doors open at 4pm.

Members of the Congressional Black Caucus are scheduled to kick off an early vote bus tour in the state starting this morning in Charlotte. They’ll hold a press conference at 11:30 and visit a small business at 1 this afternoon. Representative Alma Adams, who represents northern Mecklenburg County, Concord and Mint Hill in Congress, will be among the attendees.

Meanwhile, Senator JD Vance, the GOP nominee for Vice President, is scheduled to hold a town hall event at the Charlotte-Monroe Executive Airport in Union County. That begins at 6:30 pm.