© 2024 WFAE

Mailing Address:
WFAE 90.7
P.O. Box 896890
Charlotte, NC 28289-6890
Tax ID: 56-1803808
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
NEWS BRIEFS

Charlotte leases city-owned gravel lot to Charlotte Hornets for new facility

WFAE | By Steve Harrison
Published October 29, 2024 at 8:00 AM EDT

The Charlotte City Council on Monday voted 5-2 to lease a city-owned gravel lot next to the Spectrum Center to the Charlotte Hornets. The team plans to build a new practice facility on the site.

The lease will be $10 a year for 99 years.

The deal also gives the city access to 125 parking spaces in a new parking structure — but the city will have to pay the team $150,000 a year.

LaWana Mayfield and Renee Johnson voted no.
Politics
Steve Harrison
Steve Harrison is WFAE's politics and government reporter. Prior to joining WFAE, Steve worked at the Charlotte Observer, where he started on the business desk, then covered politics extensively as the Observer’s lead city government reporter. Steve also spent 10 years with the Miami Herald. His work has appeared in The Washington Post, the Sporting News and Sports Illustrated.
See stories by Steve Harrison