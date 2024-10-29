Charlotte leases city-owned gravel lot to Charlotte Hornets for new facility

The Charlotte City Council on Monday voted 5-2 to lease a city-owned gravel lot next to the Spectrum Center to the Charlotte Hornets. The team plans to build a new practice facility on the site.

The lease will be $10 a year for 99 years.

The deal also gives the city access to 125 parking spaces in a new parking structure — but the city will have to pay the team $150,000 a year.

LaWana Mayfield and Renee Johnson voted no.