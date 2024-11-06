Democrat Don Davis holds on to NC's one competitive Congressional seat
Democrat Rep. Don Davis is claiming victory in North Carolina's 1st Congressional District over Republican challenger Laurie Buckhout and will seemingly be narrowly reelected to his U.S. House seat.
In a speech early Wednesday morning in his hometown of Snow Hill, Davis told supporters, according to WRAL: "We did it. Eastern North Carolina, we're in this fight for you. So many often feel left out and left behind. Please know that I see you and I'm glad to remain in this fight representing you."
Considered one of the more moderate Democratic congressmen, Davis, 53, seems to have the edge over a political newcomer in Buckhout — a 62-year-old retired Army colonel and defense contract consultant from Edenton — by about 5,826 votes or 1.56%, unofficially. That's with all precincts reporting, but with provisional ballots still to be counted.
With the margin of victory for Davis that small, the presence of a third-party candidate, Libertarian Tom Bailey, ostensibly played a significant factor in determining the outcome of the election, as he unofficially garnered 9,851 votes or 2.63%. Bailey, 74, a veteran of the Vietnam War and a retired roofing contractor, previously ran for the House seat in the 13th District in 2018, a U.S. Senate seat in 2004, and a state House seat in 2000.
By Wednesday afternoon, Buckhout had called Davis to concede.