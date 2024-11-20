NC Republicans move to take control of state Board of Elections

Republicans could soon take control of the North Carolina Board of Elections. The state House passed a bill Tuesday that would strip power from Governor-elect Josh Stein and other newly elected Democrats. The bill would give the new Republican state auditor the power to appoint Board of Elections members. That power currently belongs to the governor. Democrats like Representative Lindsey Prather say the bill — putatively for disaster relief after Hurricane Helene — does little for disaster recovery needs in Western North Carolina.

"This is a transparent power grab pushed through by a supermajority that's not happy with the recent election results, and you're calling it a disaster relief bill," she said.

The Senate will vote on the bill later Wednesday.