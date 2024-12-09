Second partial recount of votes in NC Supreme Court race close to concluding

North Carolina elections officials plan to wrap up on Tuesday a partial hand recount of ballots in the contest for a state Supreme Court seat.

When officials finished a machine recount last week of more than 5.5 million ballots in the state Supreme Court race, incumbent Democrat Allison Riggs led by 734 votes. Her opponent, Republican Jefferson Griffin, then requested a partial hand recount.

Over the weekend, the elections board said that’s expected to be complete Tuesday. If the hand recount of a sample of ballots shows significant discrepancies from the machine recount, elections boards could then re-tally the millions of votes by hand.

The state elections board is also set to meet next week to consider challenges Griffin has lodged for a variety of reasons against some 60,000 ballots.