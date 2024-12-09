© 2024 WFAE

NEWS BRIEFS

Second partial recount of votes in NC Supreme Court race close to concluding

WFAE | By Ely Portillo
Published December 9, 2024 at 3:26 PM EST

North Carolina elections officials plan to wrap up on Tuesday a partial hand recount of ballots in the contest for a state Supreme Court seat. 

When officials finished a machine recount last week of more than 5.5 million ballots in the state Supreme Court race, incumbent Democrat Allison Riggs led by 734 votes. Her opponent, Republican Jefferson Griffin, then requested a partial hand recount.

Over the weekend, the elections board said that’s expected to be complete Tuesday. If the hand recount of a sample of ballots shows significant discrepancies from the machine recount, elections boards could then re-tally the millions of votes by hand.

The state elections board is also set to meet next week to consider challenges Griffin has lodged for a variety of reasons against some 60,000 ballots.
Politics
Ely Portillo
Ely Portillo has worked as a journalist in Charlotte for over a decade. Before joining WFAE, he worked at the UNC Charlotte Urban Institute and the Charlotte Observer.
