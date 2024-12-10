© 2024 WFAE

Mailing Address:
WFAE 90.7
P.O. Box 896890
Charlotte, NC 28289-6890
Tax ID: 56-1803808
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
NEWS BRIEFS

NC won't order full hand recount of ballots in NC Supreme Court race

WFAE | By Ely Portillo
Published December 10, 2024 at 2:26 PM EST

North Carolina elections officials won’t order a full hand recount of more than 5.5 million ballots cast in the race for a state Supreme Court seat. After a hand recount of a sample of ballots from all 100 counties, incumbent Democrat Allison Riggs—who leads by 734 votes—picked up more new votes than her opponent who requested the recount, Republican Jefferson Griffin.

Elections officials said hand recounts sometimes pick up ballots that a machine tabulator couldn't read. Riggs picked up 70 additional votes, while Griffin picked up 56 in the hand recount. For the state board to order a full hand recount of all ballots cast, the partial hand recount would have had to show Griffin gaining enough additional votes over Riggs to potentially change the outcome.

The race isn’t over yet. Griffin has challenged about 60,000 ballots statewide, claiming they might have been cast by ineligible or improperly registered voters. The state board is meeting Wednesday afternoon at 12:30 to consider those protests.

Republicans hold a 5-2 advantage on the state Supreme Court; if Riggs ultimately prevails, that split would remain unchanged.

Tags
Politics NC Politics
Ely Portillo
Ely Portillo has worked as a journalist in Charlotte for over a decade. Before joining WFAE, he worked at the UNC Charlotte Urban Institute and the Charlotte Observer.
See stories by Ely Portillo