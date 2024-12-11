U.S. Rep. Dan Bishop nominated for OMB role

President-elect Donald Trump has nominated North Carolina congressman Dan Bishop to be deputy director for budget at the Office of Management and Budget.

Bishop, 60, lost his bid to become North Carolina attorney general last month to another congressman — Democrat Jeff Jackson.

Bishop served in the state General Assembly before going to Washington and authored House Bill 2, the so-called bathroom bill, that led to political and economic backlash.

Bishop would have to be approved for the new role by the U.S. Senate.