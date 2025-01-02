Josh Stein sworn in as North Carolina governor

North Carolina officially has a new governor. Former state Attorney General Josh Stein was sworn in Wednesday in the Old Senate Chambers at the 1840 Capitol building, in a brief ceremony. He becomes North Carolina’s 76th Governor.

"Today I stand before you humbled by this responsibility, grateful for this opportunity and ready to get to work for you, the people of North Carolina," he said.

A larger, outdoor ceremonial inauguration for Stein and other elected members of the Council of state is set for Jan. 11.

Since the state constitution says their terms begin Jan. 1, many council members also took formal oaths, including new Lt. Gov. Rachel Hunt, State Attorney General Jeff Jackson, state Auditor Dave Boliek and Superintendent of Public Instruction Mo Green.

Former Gov. Roy Cooper is out of public office for the first time since 1987 — and he said he's fine with that.

"I will sleep well tonight. Knowing that I am your constituent and that you are my governor," he said to Stein.