NEWS BRIEFS

Josh Stein sworn in as North Carolina governor

WFAE | By Woody Cain
Published January 2, 2025 at 8:41 AM EST
North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein spoke to reporters inside the Mecklenburg County Detention Center in uptown Charlotte on Wednesday, March 27, 2024.
Nick de la Canal
/
WFAE
North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein spoke to reporters inside the Mecklenburg County Detention Center in uptown Charlotte on Wednesday, March 27, 2024.

North Carolina officially has a new governor. Former state Attorney General Josh Stein was sworn in Wednesday in the Old Senate Chambers at the 1840 Capitol building, in a brief ceremony. He becomes North Carolina’s 76th Governor.

"Today I stand before you humbled by this responsibility, grateful for this opportunity and ready to get to work for you, the people of North Carolina," he said.

A larger, outdoor ceremonial inauguration for Stein and other elected members of the Council of state is set for Jan. 11.

Since the state constitution says their terms begin Jan. 1, many council members also took formal oaths, including new Lt. Gov. Rachel Hunt, State Attorney General Jeff Jackson, state Auditor Dave Boliek and Superintendent of Public Instruction Mo Green.

Former Gov. Roy Cooper is out of public office for the first time since 1987 — and he said he's fine with that.

"I will sleep well tonight. Knowing that I am your constituent and that you are my governor," he said to Stein.
Woody Cain
Woody is a Charlotte native who came to WFAE from the world of NASCAR where he was host of NASCAR Today for MRN Radio as well as a pit reporter, turn announcer and host of the NASCAR Live pre race show for Cup Series races. Before that, he was a news anchor at WBT radio in Charlotte, a traffic reporter, editor of The Charlotte Observer’s University City Magazine, News/Sports Director at WEGO-AM in Concord and a Swiss Army knife in local cable television. His first job after graduating from Appalachian State University was news reporter at The Daily Independent in Kannapolis. Along the way he’s covered everything from murder trials and a national political convention to high school sports and minor league baseball.
