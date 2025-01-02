Riggs, NC Board of Elections ask federal judge to stop bid to throw out state Supreme Court votes

North Carolina Supreme Court Justice Allison Riggs, a Democrat, and the state Board of Elections have filed briefs asking a federal judge to stop Republican Jefferson Griffin’s efforts to reject the 60,000 votes from November, in the latest legal twists nearly two months after the election.

Griffin and the GOP are challenging the 60,000 ballots because most of the voter registrations associated with them don’t have driver’s license numbers or the last four digits of the voter’s social security numbers on file.

In late December, federal Judge Richard E. Myers II, a Trump appointee, declined to intervene in the case. Now Griffin is asking Myers, again, to prevent the state board from certifying Riggs’ victory.

Griffin wants his challenge to be heard by the Republican-majority North Carolina Supreme Court. That could happen if Myers were to block the state board’s certification.

Riggs’ campaign, the state board, and some voting-rights groups have filed briefs asking Myers to reject Griffin’s request.

Riggs’s campaign said Griffin should "end his quest to disenfranchise and silence more than 60,000 of his fellow North Carolinians."