In Cabarrus County the new board of commissioners voted to fire County Manager Mike Downs on Wednesday night. The Independent Tribune reports no reason was given and no interim manager has been named. Downs has been in the post since 2011 and has worked for the county since 1986, starting as a zoning inspector.

Meanwhile, WCNC reports the entire Cabarrus County Fair department has resigned, citing a hostile work environment and alleged threats from leadership.