Reports: Trump expected to visit WNC this week. Here’s what to know.

President Donald Trump is expected to visit western North Carolina on Friday, according to reports from WRAL and the New York Post, citing White House sources. It would be Trump’s first visit to the area since assuming office as the 47th president of the United States.

Trump previously visited the region during a campaign stop in the storm-damaged Swannanoa last October.

In his inauguration speech on Monday, Trump criticized the Biden administration’s response to Hurricane Helene which devastated western North Carolina.

“Our country can no longer deliver basic services in times of emergency, as recently shown by the wonderful people of North Carolina, who’ve been treated so badly, and other states that are still suffering from a hurricane that took place many months ago,” he said.

During a severe weather news conference in Greensboro on Tuesday, North Carolina Gov. Josh Stein said he hopes to meet with Trump.

“We just learned that the president is coming to North Carolina. I think that's very good news for the people of Western North Carolina, that this issue is front of mind of the new administration," Stein said.

Cities like Asheville are preparing people for possible traffic impacts.

“On Friday, there will be a visit from the President to this area,” Buncombe County officials said in a news release Wednesday. “Significant traffic impacts are anticipated midday, likely between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Residents are encouraged to plan accordingly. Details about road closures will be shared if they become available.”