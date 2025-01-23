© 2025 WFAE

North Carolina state auditor, labor commissioner end DEI initiatives

WFAE | By WFAE staff and wire reports
Published January 23, 2025 at 6:37 PM EST

North Carolina’s new state auditor and labor commissioner are ending their agencies’ diversity, equity and inclusion practices.

The two Republicans are following the lead of President Trump, who banned DEI initiatives in the federal workforce this week.

Labor Commissioner Luke Farley and State Auditor Dave Boliek said their agencies will no longer host DEI staff trainings, or consider diversity when making hires. Instead, they said they’ll hire and evaluate employees based on merit.

Both Republicans are new to their positions after winning the election in November.

In a statement, Boliek said DEI programs are divisive, and cited moves away from them in recent weeks by major corporations. Walmart and Lowes are among the companies axing DEI programs.

Although Democrats won a majority of council of state seats in North Carolina, including Gov. Farley, Boliek and other elected officials run their agencies themselves.
