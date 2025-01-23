Tega Cay continues fight against deer

Tega Cay will spend up to $35,000 more to cull an additional 80 deer this year in hopes of containing an animal residents say remains out of control. The Rock Hill Herald reports the city council voted 3-2 vote this week to spend the additional money. The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources approved a city request a week ago to shoot more deer.

Tega Cay has already spent around $294,000 in the past year on deer management, largely on a program to sterilize females.