Universities still assessing Trump administration's anti-DEI order

Universities are still assessing the latest directive from the federal Department of Education, ordering all educational institutions to stop using race in decisions across all aspects of campus life, or face losing federal funding. NC State said it’s reviewing the letter. And in a statement to WFAE, UNC-Chapel Hill’s media relations team said the university is “carefully reviewing” the letter and “continues to comply with the laws addressed in that letter.” The UNC system has already suspended all general education requirements and major-specific requirements related to “diversity, equity and inclusion” earlier this month, in response to a prior executive order from the Trump Administration.