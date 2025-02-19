© 2025 WFAE

Mailing Address:
WFAE 90.7
P.O. Box 896890
Charlotte, NC 28289-6890
Tax ID: 56-1803808
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
NEWS BRIEFS

Universities still assessing Trump administration's anti-DEI order

WFAE | By James Farrell
Published February 19, 2025 at 9:23 AM EST

Universities are still assessing the latest directive from the federal Department of Education, ordering all educational institutions to stop using race in decisions across all aspects of campus life, or face losing federal funding. NC State said it’s reviewing the letter. And in a statement to WFAE, UNC-Chapel Hill’s media relations team said the university is “carefully reviewing” the letter and “continues to comply with the laws addressed in that letter.” The UNC system has already suspended all general education requirements and major-specific requirements related to “diversity, equity and inclusion” earlier this month, in response to a prior executive order from the Trump Administration.
Politics
James Farrell
James Farrell is WFAE's education reporter. Farrell has served as a reporter for several print publications in Buffalo, N.Y., and weekend anchor at WBFO Buffalo Toronto Public Media. Most recently he has served as a breaking news reporter for Forbes.
See stories by James Farrell