Former Cabarrus County manager sues Cabarrus County

The former Cabarrus County Manager has filed a lawsuit against the county, claiming he’s owed nearly half a million dollars after he was abruptly fired in January. Mike Downs served as county manager since 2011 and has not been paid severance and bonus money, as well as 401(k) funds. The Independent Tribune reports he claims Cabarrus County owes him more than $488,000.

Attorney Mark Stafford accused Commission Chair Chris Measmer, Vice Chair Laura Blackwell Lindsey, and Commissioner Larry Pittman of "acting as a cabal of ill will in terminating Mr. Downs and replacing him with an inexperienced crony, minion, and clandestine former partner of Measmer."