Bishop confirmed as deputy director of OMB

Former Charlotte-area Republican Rep. Dan Bishop won confirmation Wednesday, in a 53-45 mostly party-line vote, to become deputy director of the Office of Management and Budget.

The new job will put Bishop, a former member of the conservative House Freedom Caucus, in a key position to shape the federal government’s spending, budgeting and workforce under the Trump administration.

Bishop previously served as a Mecklenburg County commissioner and state legislator in the General Assembly. He was author of the controversial House Bill 2, which restricted transgender people’s access to bathrooms in public buildings. Last year, he lost a bid to be North Carolina’s attorney general.