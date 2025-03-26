© 2025 WFAE

Mailing Address:
WFAE 90.7
P.O. Box 896890
Charlotte, NC 28289-6890
Tax ID: 56-1803808
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
NEWS BRIEFS

Bishop confirmed as deputy director of OMB

WFAE | By WFAE staff and wire reports
Published March 26, 2025 at 1:03 PM EDT

Former Charlotte-area Republican Rep. Dan Bishop won confirmation Wednesday, in a 53-45 mostly party-line vote, to become deputy director of the Office of Management and Budget.

The new job will put Bishop, a former member of the conservative House Freedom Caucus, in a key position to shape the federal government’s spending, budgeting and workforce under the Trump administration.

Bishop previously served as a Mecklenburg County commissioner and state legislator in the General Assembly. He was author of the controversial House Bill 2, which restricted transgender people’s access to bathrooms in public buildings. Last year, he lost a bid to be North Carolina’s attorney general.
Politics
WFAE staff and wire reports
See stories by WFAE staff and wire reports