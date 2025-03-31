N.C. residents evenly split on Trump's performance so far

A Catawba College poll of North Carolinians finds they are evenly divided on whether they approve of President Trump’s job performance. The online poll conducted by YouGov found 48%approve of Trump’s performance, while 47% disapprove. More than 80% thought prices would increase because of the president’s tariffs, which are due to broaden this week

But Republican Senator Thom Tillis — who is up for reelection in 2026 — has an approval rating of only 41%.

Democratic Governor Josh Stein — who was elected to his first term last year — has an approval rating of 56%.