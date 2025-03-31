© 2025 WFAE

Mailing Address:
WFAE 90.7
P.O. Box 896890
Charlotte, NC 28289-6890
Tax ID: 56-1803808
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
NEWS BRIEFS

N.C. residents evenly split on Trump's performance so far

WFAE | By Steve Harrison
Published March 31, 2025 at 9:18 AM EDT

A Catawba College poll of North Carolinians finds they are evenly divided on whether they approve of President Trump’s job performance. The online poll conducted by YouGov found 48%approve of Trump’s performance, while 47% disapprove. More than 80% thought prices would increase because of the president’s tariffs, which are due to broaden this week  

But Republican Senator Thom Tillis — who is up for reelection in 2026 — has an approval rating of only 41%. 

Democratic Governor Josh Stein — who was elected to his first term last year — has an approval rating of 56%.
Politics
Steve Harrison
Steve Harrison is WFAE's politics and government reporter. Prior to joining WFAE, Steve worked at the Charlotte Observer, where he started on the business desk, then covered politics extensively as the Observer’s lead city government reporter. Steve also spent 10 years with the Miami Herald. His work has appeared in The Washington Post, the Sporting News and Sports Illustrated.
See stories by Steve Harrison