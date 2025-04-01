Gov. Stein submits $1.4 billion disaster relief plan

Governor Josh Stein is submitting a plan to use $1.4 billion in federal disaster recovery money to accelerate rebuilding in Western North Carolina. If approved, more than $800 million would go towards reconstructing and rehabilitating owner-occupied housing that was damaged during Helene. Other funding would go towards electrical and sewer infrastructure repairs, among other things. The Helene Action Plan was submitted to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development for approval after a 30-day public comment period. Stein has created the Division of Community Revitalization to administer the plan for Western North Carolina. The division has already started housing recovery work using $120 million in state funding.