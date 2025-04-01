© 2025 WFAE

Mailing Address:
WFAE 90.7
P.O. Box 896890
Charlotte, NC 28289-6890
Tax ID: 56-1803808
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
NEWS BRIEFS

Gov. Stein submits $1.4 billion disaster relief plan

WFAE | By WFDD
Published April 1, 2025 at 10:17 AM EDT

Governor Josh Stein is submitting a plan to use $1.4 billion in federal disaster recovery money to accelerate rebuilding in Western North Carolina. If approved, more than $800 million would go towards reconstructing and rehabilitating owner-occupied housing that was damaged during Helene. Other funding would go towards electrical and sewer infrastructure repairs, among other things. The Helene Action Plan was submitted to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development for approval after a 30-day public comment period. Stein has created the Division of Community Revitalization to administer the plan for Western North Carolina. The division has already started housing recovery work using $120 million in state funding.
Politics
WFDD
See stories by WFDD