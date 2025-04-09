Wiley Nickel jumps in 2026 US Senate race

Former Democratic Congressman Wiley Nickel of Cary formally announced Wednesday he’s running for U.S. Senate next year.

Nickel has been expected to enter the race against the likely Republican, incumbent Thom Tillis. He was elected to Congress in 2022, but didn’t run for re-election after his toss-up district was re-drawn to heavily favor a Republican.

North Carolina Democrats are waiting to see if former Democratic Governor Roy Cooper jumps in the race. He’s currently teaching a class at Harvard University this spring, and is expected to make a decision after that.