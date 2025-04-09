© 2025 WFAE

NEWS BRIEFS

Wiley Nickel jumps in 2026 US Senate race

WFAE | By Steve Harrison
Published April 9, 2025 at 11:54 AM EDT

Former Democratic Congressman Wiley Nickel of Cary formally announced Wednesday he’s running for U.S. Senate next year.

Nickel has been expected to enter the race against the likely Republican, incumbent Thom Tillis. He was elected to Congress in 2022, but didn’t run for re-election after his toss-up district was re-drawn to heavily favor a Republican.

North Carolina Democrats are waiting to see if former Democratic Governor Roy Cooper jumps in the race. He’s currently teaching a class at Harvard University this spring, and is expected to make a decision after that.
Politics
Steve Harrison
Steve Harrison is WFAE's politics and government reporter. Prior to joining WFAE, Steve worked at the Charlotte Observer, where he started on the business desk, then covered politics extensively as the Observer’s lead city government reporter. Steve also spent 10 years with the Miami Herald. His work has appeared in The Washington Post, the Sporting News and Sports Illustrated.
