NEWS BRIEFS

Protesters turn out in North Carolina, South Carolina cities

WFAE | By Woody Cain
Published April 21, 2025 at 10:08 AM EDT

Charlotte, Rock Hill, Huntersville, Raleigh and Durham were among the Carolinas cities that saw more protests of Trump administration policies over the weekend. The events were among 700 across the country organized by the “50-50-1 movement,” a loosely organized group that began on Reddit with a push for “50 protests in 50 states on 1 day.”

More than 1,000 protestors gathered in Durham. In Rock Hill, news reports said hundreds gathered between Main and White Streets Saturday and demanded the state’s leaders in Congress do something to keep the president in check. Local organizer Brian Ballard said there will be biweekly demonstrations going forward. Last time, the protest drew between 450 and 500 people in Rock Hill, he said. This weekend's event drew more.
Politics
Woody Cain
