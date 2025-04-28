© 2025 WFAE

Mailing Address:
WFAE 90.7
P.O. Box 896890
Charlotte, NC 28289-6890
Tax ID: 56-1803808
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
NEWS BRIEFS

South Carolina attorney general urges investigation of online fundraising platforms

WFAE | By WFAE staff and wire reports
Published April 28, 2025 at 3:34 PM EDT
Alan Wilson is serving his fourth term as South Carolina's attorney general. He was first elected to the position in 2010.
South Carolina Attorney General's Office
Alan Wilson is serving his fourth term as South Carolina's attorney general. He was first elected to the position in 2010.

South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson said Monday that he is directing the state’s law enforcement agency to investigate online fundraising programs that benefit Democrats.

Wilson, a Republican, singled out ActBlue in a letter to the head of the State Law Enforcement Division. Wilson asked SLED to look into “smurfing,” or a practice of funneling improper donations through smaller contributors.

On Sunday, President Trump called Act Blue an “illegal scam” and suggested the group should be investigated or put in jail.
Tags
Politics South Carolina
WFAE staff and wire reports
See stories by WFAE staff and wire reports