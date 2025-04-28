South Carolina attorney general urges investigation of online fundraising platforms
South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson said Monday that he is directing the state’s law enforcement agency to investigate online fundraising programs that benefit Democrats.
Wilson, a Republican, singled out ActBlue in a letter to the head of the State Law Enforcement Division. Wilson asked SLED to look into “smurfing,” or a practice of funneling improper donations through smaller contributors.
On Sunday, President Trump called Act Blue an “illegal scam” and suggested the group should be investigated or put in jail.