Charlotte City Council votes on timeline to replace Bokhari

Charlotte City Council voted Monday night on a timeline that calls for swearing in a replacement for Republican Tariq Bokhari in early June. Bokhari, who represented South Charlotte’s District 6, resigned this month for a job as deputy administrator of the Federal Transit Administration. Some council members pushed for an expedited timeline, including Ed Driggs, who said Bokhari texted him and asked the council to move as fast as possible.

But others, like council member LaWana Mayfield, said Bokhari’s recommendation doesn’t carry any weight, and that they should leave applications open a week longer.

"I respect the fact that our former colleague has a recommendation. That's not his job. Our job is to receive the applications from the community, from the residents who live in the district who are part of the party that is being represented and for us to make the best decision that we can," she said.

Applications for the seat will open Wednesday and be open for two weeks. Interested candidates must be registered Republicans who live in District 6. Council will vote on Bokhari’s replacement.