NEWS BRIEFS

NC could bring back the firing squad

WFAE | By WFAE staff and wire reports
Published April 30, 2025 at 10:01 AM EDT

A bill moving in the state House this week would reintroduce the electric chair and firing squads as part of the death penalty. North Carolina hasn't had any executions since 2006 due to legal challenges, and lethal injection is the only legal method here. The House bill seeks to restart executions for people on Death Row, according to Representative David Willis.

"It gives the opportunity for a criminal on death row to have the choice of their execution method. It no longer relies solely on the cocktail," he said.

Opponents of the bill say electrocutions and firing squads are inhumane. North Carolina hasn't used the electric chair since the 1930s. The bill calls for that to become the default form of execution unless the person requests another available method.
