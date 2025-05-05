No property tax hike in Charlotte's proposed budget

The city of Charlotte’s proposed budget for the upcoming fiscal year doesn’t call for a property tax increase. But the city’s stormwater fee will increase by an average of nearly 70 cents a month and the city’s sewer fee will increase about $5.50 a month.

The budget, released Monday night, raises the minimum pay for city employees to $24 an hour, an increase of one dollar. Hourly employees are also slated to get a 4% pay bump over the next year, in two phases.

The city’s general fund, which pays for police, firefighters and other municipal services, will grow 5%, to $944 million.

City Council will hold a public hearing on the budget on May 12.

