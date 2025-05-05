© 2025 WFAE

NEWS BRIEFS

No property tax hike in Charlotte's proposed budget

WFAE | By Steve Harrison
Published May 5, 2025 at 7:38 PM EDT

The city of Charlotte’s proposed budget for the upcoming fiscal year doesn’t call for a property tax increase. But the city’s stormwater fee will increase by an average of nearly 70 cents a month and the city’s sewer fee will increase about $5.50 a month.

The budget, released Monday night, raises the minimum pay for city employees to $24 an hour, an increase of one dollar. Hourly employees are also slated to get a 4% pay bump over the next year, in two phases.

The city’s general fund, which pays for police, firefighters and other municipal services, will grow 5%, to $944 million.

City Council will hold a public hearing on the budget on May 12.
Tags
Politics Charlotte City Council
Steve Harrison
Steve Harrison is WFAE's politics and government reporter. Prior to joining WFAE, Steve worked at the Charlotte Observer, where he started on the business desk, then covered politics extensively as the Observer’s lead city government reporter. Steve also spent 10 years with the Miami Herald. His work has appeared in The Washington Post, the Sporting News and Sports Illustrated.
