Former NC transportation secretary Tata up for top Defense Department job

A U.S. Senate subcommittee met Tuesday to consider the nomination of former North Carolina Transportation Secretary Tony Tata for a top Pentagon role. Tata, a retired general who also served as acting undersecretary during President Donald Trump’s first term, saw a previous nomination to a similar position derailed in 2020 after past controversial comments resurfaced. Those comments came up again Tuesday.

"Prior to your last nomination, you publicly called President Obama, the commander in chief, quote, a terrorist leader, and said that then CIA Director John Brennan deserved to be executed. More recently, you claim that there are mutinous discussions within the military ranks to sabotage President Trump," said Democratic Senator Jack Reed, questioning Tata.

Tata said if confirmed to be undersecretary for personnel and readiness, he would follow the Constitution.

He said comments about mutinous discussions were about officers scheming to resist lawful orders from Trump.

"We cannot have admirals and generals usurping the authority of the civilian leadership and certainly the president of the United States," he said.