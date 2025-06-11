New NC energy bill could raise Duke customers' costs

An energy bill moving in the General Assembly could make residential customers pay for more of the renewable energy that Duke Energy buys. Senate Bill 266 requires the state Utilities Commission to divide costs for purchased power among customer groups based on electricity use when demand is highest. For Duke Energy, that’s cold winter mornings.

Will Scott is the Environmental Defense Fund’s Southeast climate and clean energy director.

"That’s a time when the residential class is using a higher percentage of energy because they’re turning up their heat pumps, they’re using more electricity to heat their homes. Commercial and industrial use is pretty flat during those periods," he said.

Residential customers statewide would see purchased power payments increase eighty seven million dollars with the changes, to about five hundred forty five million dollars, according to an E-D-F analysis. Supporters of the bill say residential customers could cut energy costs by using smart meters or time-of-use pricing programs. The House approved the bill Tuesday afternoon. The Senate will also need to approve it before sending it to Gov. Josh Stein.