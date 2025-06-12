Bojangles reportedly exploring $1.5 billion sale

Bojangles could be for sale again, according to the Wall Street Journal. It reports the chicken and biscuits chain is working with investment bankers to explore a $1.5 billion sale, but no final decision has been made.

The Charlotte Observer reports Bojangles was sold for $539 million to two New York firms six years ago. The fast food chain has 266 company-operated locations and 561 franchised units, according to the company’s website.

In 2022, Bojangles moved its longtime corporate offices from Southern Pine Blvd. in south Charlotte into a larger space a little over a mile away to Forest Point Circle. About 170 Bojangles employees work in the new space.

Bojangles was founded in Charlotte in 1977 by Jack Fulk and Richard Thomas.