Charlotte just got a huge jobs announcement. St. Louis-based insurance giant Centene Corp. says it will open an East Coast headquarters in the University…
Bojangles' new, New York-based owners have appointed two former McDonald's executives to lead the company.The Charlotte Observer reports that the sale of…
The sale of Charlotte-based Bojangles' is a step closer to completion. The fast-food chain known for its chicken and biscuits announced yesterday…
Bojangles' will be acquired by two New York firms. The fast food chain founded in Charlotte in 1977 said Tuesday it has agreed to be acquired by…
Bojangles chief executive Clifton Rutledge is stepping down after four years on the job for personal reasons.The company known for its chicken and…
Bojangles' chicken and biscuits may soon be making their debut in the Midwest. The Charlotte-based company is looking for franchise owners to open…
Charlotte-based fast-food chain Bojangles’ on Monday said it has filed paperwork with the Securities and Exchange Commission for an initial public stock…