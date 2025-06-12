© 2025 WFAE

NEWS BRIEFS

Lawmakers target predatory towing practices

Published June 12, 2025 at 9:00 AM EDT

State lawmakers want to crack down on predatory practices in the towing industry. Bills moving in the state House would create new commissions to regulate the towing of both personal and commercial vehicles.

One bill would ban towing companies from placing immobilization devices, like boots, on trucks and commercial vehicles for parking violations. Representative Jeff McNeely of Statesville says he's heard complaints from truckers.

"We've had a lot of discrepancies over tremendously high bills that are being received, six-digit numbers, and so we feel like that we need to kind of have a referee in the game," McNeely said.

Another bill would require property owners to post signs in their parking areas outlining their towing and booting policies. Towing companies that violate the regulations could face fines and misdemeanors
