Michael Bryant sworn in as Mecklenburg County's new manager

Michael Bryant was officially sworn in as Mecklenburg County’s new county manager Monday morning during a ceremony at the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Government Center.

Bryant is a longtime county employee and former deputy county manager. He succeeds Dena Diorio, who is retiring after 11 years in the role. He becomes just the second African American to serve as county manager, following the late Harry Jones Sr., whom Bryant honored in his remarks.

“Harry embodied excellence, compassion and dignity,” Bryant said. “Our beloved Harry Jones Senior's legacy will live on as I assume this role.”

Bryant, a graduate of North Carolina Central University, was joined by family, colleagues, and local leaders for the ceremony. Speakers included County Commission Chair Mark Jerrell, NCCU Alumni Association President Nikki Green, Charlotte Poet Laureate Jay Ward, and Rev. Clifford A. Jones Sr. of Friendship Missionary Baptist Church, Bryant’s home congregation.

“Mike’s character, emotional intelligence, temperament, and love for the community made him the ideal individual to lead this county into our next chapter,” said Jerrell.

In his remarks, Bryant reflected on his personal journey, thanking his brother Jimmy and grandmother Margaret. “We didn’t just survive our challenges — we rose above them,” he said. “Here I stand, in a position that will allow me to serve as a lifeline to many in this community who are clutching to threads of hope as their worlds unravel, just like ours did."

He also pledged to strengthen partnerships with Charlotte City Manager Marcus Jones, the county’s six towns, and leaders across the business, nonprofit, and faith sectors.

“The future is not something we inherit — it’s something we create,” Bryant said. “Let’s get to work.”